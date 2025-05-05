Featured

NPC boss unveils plans for maiden National Paralympic Games

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 13:26 2 minutes read

Ghana’s para-sport community is basking in the glow of international success following standout performances by seasoned campaigner Zinabu Issah and teenage debutant Gilbert Ampiah at the 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco.

Their medal-winning heroics have ignited fresh momentum for the country’s para-athletics movement, with National Paralympic Committee (NPC) President, Samson Deen, announcing plans to launch Ghana’s first-ever national para-sports festival later this year.

The Moroccan capital proved fertile ground for 45-year-old Issah, who stunned the field to clinch gold in the F57 discus throw with a personal best of 29.25 metres. She followed that feat with a silver medal in the shot put after a throw of 8.94 metres—both results nudging her closer to qualification for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2025 World Championships.

But Issah was not the only Ghanaian to leave a mark on Marrakech. Rising star Gilbert Ampiah, just 16 and representing St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, soared to a bronze medal in the T44 high jump, clearing an impressive 1.73 metres.

It was his first-ever international outing — made even more remarkable given he had only just completed his official classification ahead of the competition.

Upon their return to Accra, the pair, accompanied by fellow para athlete Edmund Govina, the National Coach, Aminu Suleiman, and Ghana Para Athletics Association President, Foster Kwarteng, presented their medals to Mr Deen at the NPC headquarters.

Mr Kwarteng praised the NPC boss for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to para-sport development, saying:

“These medals are more than just personal victories—they symbolise what’s possible when inclusive sport is championed at the highest level. We present them in gratitude and as a statement of Ghana’s rising ambition to become a continental force in para-sport.”

Mr Deen, who also serves as President of the African Paralympic Committee, was full of praise for the athletes, describing their success as both “inspiring” and “transformational” for the future of Ghanaian para-sport.

“Reaching the podium is not just a personal triumph—it’s a national statement. It shows what’s possible for our athletes with the right support and belief,” he said. “There are many more talents like Gilbert and Zinabu across Ghana waiting to be discovered,” he added.

To that end, Mr Deen revealed plans for a landmark national para sports festival later this year, designed to uncover hidden talent and provide a platform for wider participation.

“Our focus is now firmly on building a strong team for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games,” he said “Together with our 22 member associations and key stakeholders, we will roll out the first-ever National Para Sports Festival—a bold step to scout, support, and showcase future stars.”