Satellites to fight for World Cup spot - Assures coach

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 13:51 2 minutes read

Ghana’s Black Satellites are gearing up for a do-or-die battle tonight as they face defending champions Senegal in a crucial Group C clash at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt — with progression to the next round and a prized FIFA U-20 World Cup spot hanging in the balance.

Having salvaged a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening fixture, the Ghanaians are under pressure to deliver a result that will breathe life into their campaign.

Satellites Head Coach Desmond Ofei insists his charges are ready to rise to the occasion and shift gears against a formidable Senegalese side also desperate for a win after being held by the Central African Republic.

“The Senegalese are strong, no doubt, but we are ready,” said a fired-up Coach Ofei ahead of tonight’s 6:00pm kick-off. “Our focus is on teamwork, discipline and taking our chances. We know what’s at stake.”

With all four teams locked on a single point after the opening round of matches, the group is wide open — and tonight’s encounter is poised to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Despite the disappointing draw in their opener, Ghana showed glimpses of brilliance, with Hakim Sulemana’s impressive display earning him the Man of the Match award. The coach, though, was left ruing missed chances that could have secured maximum points.

“We could have won it, no question,” he lamented. “But we’ve regrouped. Against Senegal, we must be more clinical in front of goal. I believe in these boys — we can progress from this group and book our ticket to the World Cup.”

The Black Satellites, four-time U-20 AFCON champions, boast a proud legacy in youth football, and the team will be banking on talents such as Aziz Masibau, Andrews Adjabeng, Jerry Afriyie, Phenyin-Denis Marfo and Joseph Aidoo to link up with Sulemana and produce a performance worthy of their reputation.

Senegal, meanwhile, arrive with pedigree and purpose. Coached by Serigne Saliou Dia, the title-holders are on a mission to retain their crown, with rising stars Serigne Fallou Diouf, Ibrahima “Pauleta” Dieng and Pierre Dorival leading the charge.

There’s also history at play. The two nations share a fierce footballing rivalry at senior level. Of seven meetings, Senegal have triumphed thrice, with Ghana managing just one win and three draws.

The Lions of Teranga also hold a superior goal tally. But this is youth football — and the Satellites are hungry to shift the narrative.

“This is the moment,” said Coach Ofei. “We’ve had our wake-up call. Now it’s time to show what we’re made of.”

Ghana’s under-20 teams have often started tournaments slowly, only to grow stronger as the competition progresses. If they can harness that tradition, tonight’s clash in Ismailia could be the catalyst for something special.