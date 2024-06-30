Featured

Mohammed Kudus retains Footballer of the Year Award at Ghana Football Awards (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 09:13

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus etched his name deeper into national football history on Saturday night, becoming only the second player to win the Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards twice.

Kudus, who currently plies his trade for West Ham United in the English Premier League, successfully defended his crown after a stellar debut season at the London club.

The 23-year-old impressed with a return of 14 goals and 6 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, even guiding the Hammers to a quarter-final finish in the UEFA Europa League, scoring five goals along the way.

In a tightly contested category, Kudus saw off competition from fellow Ghanaians Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (formerly Red Star Belgrade), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to become the second player after Arsenal's Thomas Partey to win the Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards twice.

Following his win, Kudus expressed his delight, attributing the award to his hard work, teammates, and family. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the rising talent within the national team, specifically mentioning Leicester City's Issahaku.

"We, the new generation, have a responsibility to build unity and camaraderie," Kudus said. "The competition for this award is healthy, and Fatawu has pushed me a lot this season, just as I have pushed him. I'm incredibly proud of his journey and achievements at Leicester. This is a source of motivation for both of us and all the upcoming players."

The midfielder further paid tribute to Ghanaian footballing legends, acknowledging the path they paved for the current generation. "I can't mention names, but I want to thank them all," Kudus stated. "Their past achievements have opened doors for us youngsters. Now, it's our turn to do the same for those coming up behind us."

Kudus's back-to-back wins cement his position as a key figure in Ghanaian football. His dedication to both personal success and fostering a strong national team spirit positions him as a role model for the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Below is the list of winners:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug - ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year



Kofi Baah - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)



Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Best Ghanaian Club CEO



Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year



Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Dreams FC

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana

Living Legend Award

Nanasam Brew Butler

Adjoa Bayor