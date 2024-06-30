Mohammed Kudus retains Footballer of the Year Award at Ghana Football Awards (LIST)
Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus etched his name deeper into national football history on Saturday night, becoming only the second player to win the Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards twice.
Kudus, who currently plies his trade for West Ham United in the English Premier League, successfully defended his crown after a stellar debut season at the London club.
The 23-year-old impressed with a return of 14 goals and 6 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, even guiding the Hammers to a quarter-final finish in the UEFA Europa League, scoring five goals along the way.
In a tightly contested category, Kudus saw off competition from fellow Ghanaians Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (formerly Red Star Belgrade), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to become the second player after Arsenal's Thomas Partey to win the Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards twice.
Following his win, Kudus expressed his delight, attributing the award to his hard work, teammates, and family. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the rising talent within the national team, specifically mentioning Leicester City's Issahaku.
"We, the new generation, have a responsibility to build unity and camaraderie," Kudus said. "The competition for this award is healthy, and Fatawu has pushed me a lot this season, just as I have pushed him. I'm incredibly proud of his journey and achievements at Leicester. This is a source of motivation for both of us and all the upcoming players."
The midfielder further paid tribute to Ghanaian footballing legends, acknowledging the path they paved for the current generation. "I can't mention names, but I want to thank them all," Kudus stated. "Their past achievements have opened doors for us youngsters. Now, it's our turn to do the same for those coming up behind us."
Kudus's back-to-back wins cement his position as a key figure in Ghanaian football. His dedication to both personal success and fostering a strong national team spirit positions him as a role model for the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.
Below is the list of winners:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug - ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Dreams FC
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana
Living Legend Award
Nanasam Brew Butler
Adjoa Bayor