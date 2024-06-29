Next article: 2024 McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup Football tournament to kick-off July 13

Switzerland send defending champions Italy packing from Euro 2024 with 2-0 win

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 23:36

Defending champions Italy were knocked out of Euro 2024 on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in their last 16 match in Berlin.

Murat Yakin’s supremely well-drilled side outplayed the flat two-time winners in the last 16 clash in Berlin and will face England or Slovakia in the next round.

Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas got the goals as Switzerland advanced to the quarter-finals in the face of shockingly feeble Italian opposition.

The Swiss also ended a run of 11 matches without a win against Italy dating back to 1993.