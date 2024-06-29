Featured

2024 McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup Football tournament to kick-off July 13

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 16:21

The fourth edition of the McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup football tournament has been launched in Accra, with organizers announcing an expansion in the number of teams and appearance fees for participating teams.

Advertisement

The tournament, set to take place starting July 13, 2024, across three venues in the Greater Accra region, expands to 24 participating community teams from the 16 that featured in the 2020 edition.

At stake for the winner of the event, held to promote peace and unity in the Greater Accra region ahead of the 2024 General Election, is a GH₵10,000 cash prize as well as a trophy and medals.

The first runner-up will receive a GH₵5,000 cash prize and medals, while the third-place team will receive GH₵3,000 and medals.

Draw

The draw for the event was held today (June 29, 2024) at the launch at the La McDan Town Park, with eight teams, including defending champions Osu Town XI, seeded and excluded from the opening round. The remaining teams seeded were 2020 losing finalists Dansoman Town XI, Ada, Sege, Tema, Teshie, Nungua, and La.

The draw produced several exciting matchups, with Prampram set to clash with Ashaiman and Kpone facing La Nkwantanang at the McDan Sege Sports Complex.

At the McDan Teshie Sports Complex, Dodowa will play Madina and East Legon will clash with Adenta.

The opening round will conclude with four matches at the McDan La Town Park.

All teams were also presented with sets of jerseys, hoses, and balls to be used in the tournament.

Expansion

In an address before the draw, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, Mr. Jonathan Akrong, expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley, for spearheading the tournament's expansion and improving the match venues.

He noted that when the tournament began, it was held on grassless pitches, but Mr. McKorley has improved the pitches every year since it was first launched nine years ago.

"The first edition had four teams, the second edition had eight, the third 16 teams, now we have 24 teams," he said.

"The first two editions used grassless pitches, but McDan committed to converting the pitch into an astroturf. Now all the pitches are astroturf stadiums, and that is what we will use to host this year's tournament."

"We pray and hope the competition lives up to its peaceful billing and unites the entire Greater Accra and Ga region more."

He also assured that for the next edition, Zongo communities, particularly Fadama, would be included as part of efforts to capture all communities in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Akrong also indicated that all the teams will receive GHS1,200 each as appearance fees.

For his part, Mr. Bernard Korley, a representative of the McDan Group, said Mr. McKorley had taken it upon himself to promote community football and Ga heritage.

He urged all stakeholders of the competition to be guided by a sense of unity and development during their competition.

Endorsement

In separate addresses, the Member of Parliament for the La Dade Kotopon constituency and Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, and the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate, Joseph Addo, endorsed the competition as an avenue to promote peace in the country.

Madam Sowah expressed gratitude to Mr. McKorley for making the McDan La Town Park available for community events, adding that peace is vital for national development.

Advertisement

For his part, Mr. Addo said unity and peace are essential in promoting any form of development, especially in sports.

He urged the team from La to give their best and win the trophy for the area.