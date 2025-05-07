Minister unveils ‘Go-Fit Ghana’ initiative to encourage healthy living nationwide

Edith Mensah Sports News May - 07 - 2025 , 10:35 3 minutes read

The Government of Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in physical fitness and recreational activities as a strategic measure to promote public health and strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem.

This assurance was given during the official launch of the GoFit Ghana Fitness Campaign at the May Day Sweat Fest, held on May 1, 2025, at the Karikari Astroturf Park in Dansoman. The event, organised under the theme "Inspiring Healthy Lifestyle Nationwide," brought together hundreds of Ghanaians for a morning of fitness and wellness activities, spearheaded by the Afrofit/Gofit Ghana Team supported by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

Representing the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, the Chief Director of the Ministry, William Kartey, expressed the government's resolve to make physical exercise a national priority. He explained that the recent change of the ministry’s name to include ‘Recreation’ signifies a broader agenda that goes beyond professional sports to include grassroots and recreational activities that improve the well-being of citizens.

“This forms part of a nationwide initiative to inspire healthy lifestyles through sports and physical activity,” he said, adding that the Ministry was focused on directing more attention to the entire sports ecosystem.

“We believe this will improve social conditions, reduce lifestyle-related diseases, and even stimulate local economic development.”

He also pointed out that the government’s investment in physical fitness was part of a larger vision to position Ghana as a competitive player in the growing global sports economy, which is currently valued at over $700 billion.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he emphasised, calling on citizens to adopt regular physical activity as part of their daily lives.

May Day Sweat fest

The May Day Sweat Fest featured energetic aerobic sessions, intense power workouts, and interactive fun games that encouraged community participation. Participants also benefited from free health screening services and had the opportunity to network and explore wellness product activations, all designed to promote awareness about healthy living.

Mr Kartey who represented the Sports Minister as the Special Guest of Honour, officially launched the Gofit Ghana project and lauded the organisers, AfroFit Global Foundation (AGF), the Functional Sports League Ghana (FSLG), and the National Sports for All Association Ghana (NASFAAG) for initiating such a crucial health-driven campaign.

Also present was the President of the Functional Sports League Ghana, Charles Owusu Ansah, who highlighted the importance of extending the campaign across the nation. He noted the growing threat of non-communicable diseases in Ghana and stressed the need for public education and preventive strategies rooted in exercise and proper nutrition.

“What we did today was at the community level. We will soon move to the regional and national levels to ensure the message reaches every Ghanaian,” he said.

For his part, the Executive Director of Afrofit Foundation Johnson Kwame Otoo said, "the Ghana Gofit Campaign marked the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s health and wellness journey-one driven by collaboration between government and private organisations to create a culture of fitness and wellbeing for generations to come."