Featured

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gifted car by businessman after viral trotro video

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 07 - 2025 , 14:35 2 minutes read

Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has been presented with a Hyundai Elantra vehicle by businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo, following a viral video showing the national star using public transport.

The video, which surfaced last month and quickly went viral across social media platforms, showed the 32-year-old goalkeeper quietly riding in a public minibus—commonly known as a ‘trotro’—with nothing but a backpack slung over his shoulder.

Moved by Asare’s modesty, Alhaji Agongo, the founder of defunct Heritage Bank, made the gesture to honour what he described as a rare display of humility and patriotism. The donation took place on Wednesday morning during a brief handover ceremony in Accra.

Asare, visibly touched by the act, expressed his gratitude. “This is beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “I take the trotro not because I want sympathy, but because I believe in living simply. Mr Agongo's kindness has overwhelmed me, and I promise to honour this gift by continuing to give my best for Ghana.”

The Hearts of Oak captain has earned praise not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his off-field generosity. Sources within the club disclosed that Asare had shared nearly half of his GH¢170,000 bonus from national team duty with his club teammates, including members of the women’s side.

Accra Hearts of Oak, in a tribute on Facebook, hailed his leadership and work ethic: “From guarding the goalposts to earning the keys. For club. For country. For the badge.”

Asare, who made his Black Stars debut in 2024 and has since cemented his place in the squad, is expected to feature in Ghana’s upcoming international fixtures.