SuperSport secures FIFA Club World Cup 2025 broadcast rights

MultiChoice Ghana Sports News May - 08 - 2025 , 17:20 3 minutes read

SuperSport on DStv, GOtv and Showmax has announced that all 63 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be available live after acquiring the broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The brand-new expanded format will debut in the United States this year, with the tournament running from June 14 to July 13, 2025.



It will be the 21st edition of FIFA’s flagship international club competition, featuring some of the biggest clubs and the biggest names in the football universe.

Twelve European giants will feature in the competition, including tournament holders Manchester City, Spanish giants and record five-time winners Real Madrid, 2021 winners Chelsea, two-time winners Bayern Munich, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Porto.



South Africa’s Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the 2016 CAF Champions League, will be among the four CAF representatives, alongside Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Wydad AC (currently coached by former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena) and Espérance de Tunis.



The Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said, “As Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, we are proud to be able to bring fans the best in sporting action; to bring them the biggest names in the game and, of course, the biggest clubs coming up against each other. We are especially honoured to partner with FIFA to bring the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup 25 to Sub-Saharan Africa viewers.



“As we’ve seen with some innovations on the European continent with the new UEFA club competition format, fans are primed for fresher approaches to long-standing traditional tournaments. We see the FIFA Club World Cup 25’s evolution from seven participating teams to the staggering 32 teams as a move that will pique the football interest of passionate fans. SuperSport cannot wait to be at the forefront of this historic transformation and to give the viewer a front-row seat to the global spectacle.”

FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know



The crème de la crème of global club football will descend on the US, hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Brazilian outfits Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo are joined by Argentine foes River Plate and Boca Juniors.



Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF have also qualified for the tournament as hosts and have been grouped with African giants Al Ahly, Palmeiras and FC Porto.



Sundowns have been drawn into Group F alongside Fluminense FC, Borussia Dortmund, and Ulsan HD from Korea. Wydad AC will tussle with Manchester City, Al Ain FC from the UAE and Juventus FC in Group G.



SuperSport’s full broadcast information will be communicated closer to the start of the tournament.