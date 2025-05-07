Featured

Satellites eye victory over Central African Republic tomorrow

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 07 - 2025 , 00:14 2 minutes read

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 national team, Desmond Ofei, has admitted that his side faces a tough test when they take on the Central African Republic in their final Group C match of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tomorrow.

The Black Satellites are riding high on confidence following a crucial 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal last Monday—a result that has significantly boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Speaking after the hard-fought win, Coach Ofei praised his players for their resilience and tactical discipline.

“It was a very difficult game, no doubt about that, but tactically, I believe we got it right,” he said.

Cautious optimism

Despite the momentum from the win, the coach is cautious ahead of the clash with the Central African Republic, a team he expects to pose a significant challenge.

“We know the game against the Central African Republic will be difficult. But just like today, we’ll fight, prepare well, and give our best,” he stated confidently.

The tournament also serves as a qualification pathway to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Chile later this year. With four African teams expected to qualify, Ghana, four-time continental champions, are determined to secure their place.

“Our main goal is to qualify for the World Cup. That’s the focus. Each match and positive result takes us a step closer,” Ofei added.

He also took the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for their unwavering support, saying the players feel the nation’s backing despite being far from home.

“We may be far away in Egypt, but we feel the love and support from Ghanaians every time we step onto the pitch,” he said.

A win or a draw in tomorrow’s match could seal Ghana’s place in the knockout rounds, edging them closer to a potential return to the global stage.