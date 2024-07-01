Featured

Mbanugu to dominate light-heavyweight in Ghana

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:31

Ghana’s rising boxing sensation Jon Mbanugu has promised to deliver an unforgettable performance at the Semanhyia Golden Mall in Kumasi on July 5.

The 22-year-old light heavyweight fighter, who boasts an unblemished record of 10 knockouts in 10 professional bouts, is set to face a yet-to-be-named opponent in a match that could further solidify his reputation as one of the sport’s most promising talents.

In an interview with Graphic Sports last week, Mbanugu expressed his eagerness and readiness for the upcoming bout. “I am eager to go. I am ready for anyone and everyone, and I can’t wait,” he said. People think I am young, but I have had enough experience from my pretty few bouts and can stand anyone,” he said.

Managed by Osibor Boxing Management and Promotion, Mbanugu is not only focused on maintaining his perfect record but also on making a statement about readiness for the world stage.

“This fight is very important for me; it is very dear to my heart,” he stated. “I must perform very well and win because after this I have to chase my world title dreams outside.”

Mbanugu’s manager, Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Promotions, shared his confidence in the young boxer’s abilities. “Mbanugu is naturally strong and can fight under any circumstance, as well as weather and climate conditions,” Frimpong said.

He described Mbanugu as Ghana’s best-kept secret, predicting that he will soon dominate the light heavyweight division worldwide.

With a hundred per cent knockout rate, Mbanugu has earned comparisons to boxing greats. “I am the new Deontay Wilder,” he declared. “I will knock out everyone and anyone who comes my way. My opponents must be careful before coming.”

Mbanugu issued a call to action for all boxing fans. “I charge everyone to come to the SG Mall on July 5 to witness a spectacle,” he urged.