Kim Lars Björkegren: We have the potential to achieve great things

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 14:35 2 minutes read

Swedish football coach Kim Lars Björkegren has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Ghana's Black Queens in a brief ceremony held today, February 14, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) offices in Accra.

The 43-year-old Björkegren takes over from Nora Häuptle, who departed to join Zambia after her contract with the Black Queens expired.

At the unveiling, Björkegren shared his vision for the team, saying, "The most important aspect of my job is to visit all the players, watch games, and help them improve. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but the key for me, the staff, and the players is to work hard every day to ensure our success, sooner or later."

He added, "I see so much talent in this country, and I am confident that, in the short term, we have the potential to achieve great things. In the long term, I can guarantee we will succeed."

During the ceremony, Executive Council member Gideon Fosu expressed his full support for Björkegren, emphasizing his wealth of experience in women’s football and his background in education and sports psychology as critical strengths for the team’s progress.

Björkegren brings 18 years of coaching experience to the role, having worked in Sweden, China, and the United States. His coaching achievements include winning the Cyprus Women's League with Apollon Ladies and securing the Swedish Damallsvenskan title with Linköpings FC.

The new coach’s first challenge will be an upcoming friendly match against Morocco on February 21, ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July.

The ceremony was attended by Executive Council member Samuel Aboabire, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Technical Director Professor Joseph Mintah, and assistant coach Anita Wiredu Mintah.