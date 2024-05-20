Featured

Inaki Williams named best African player in Spanish league

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 16:24

Ghana international Inaki Williams has been honoured as the best African player in the Spanish league, following an exceptional campaign with Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old forward has been a standout performer for the Rojiblancos this season, playing a pivotal role in securing a European place finish for the Basque club with one game remaining in the campaign.

Williams' contributions have been instrumental in Bilbao's success, particularly in their historic Copa del Rey triumph.

The team clinched their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years, with Williams scoring crucial goals in significant matches against giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Before the match against Sevilla at San Mames on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Williams was presented with his award by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea.

This accolade recognises his remarkable achievements and contributions throughout the season.

Williams' consistent performances have also seen him break into the top 20 goal-scorers in Athletic Bilbao's history. He achieved this milestone by scoring in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna last week.

This season has been particularly prolific for Williams, as he has already netted 12 goals in La Liga, marking his best scoring campaign to date.

In addition to his league exploits, Williams has been vital in the Copa del Rey, where he scored two goals and provided two assists. His ability to deliver in crucial moments has been a key factor in Bilbao's success this season.

Despite his impressive club form, Williams' performance at the international level has yet to reach similar heights. He has scored only one goal in 17 appearances for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

However, expectations remain high as he is set to return to the national squad for June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.