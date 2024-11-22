Next article: Former Brazil forward Hulk to marry ex-wife's niece as he organises 'religious beachfront wedding ceremony'

Guardiola signs new Manchester City contract until 2027

Mancity.com Sports News Nov - 22 - 2024 , 14:20

Pep Guardiola, 53, has signed a new two-year contract extension with Manchester City, the club announced on Thursday, November 21.

The Catalan’s new deal means he will spend more than a decade as City manager.

The Spaniard manager's time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

By winning the Premier League title last season, City became the first men’s team in the history of English football to win four top-flight titles in a row.

And the previous campaign had seen Guardiola lead City to a magnificent Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what was the greatest season in our 130-year history.

Under his stewardship, City also became the first team in Premier League history to manage 100 points in a single season (2017/18) and the first in English football to win all four domestic trophies (2018/19).

His overall record is remarkable. Across all competitions, he has won 353 of the 490 matches he has overseen, giving him an outstanding win percentage of 72 per cent, with City scoring 1,200 goals during that period at an average of 2.45 goals per game.

Guardiola’s 490 matches in charge mean only Les McDowall - who managed 587 between 1950 and 1963 – is ahead of Pep on the Club’s all-time list of most games managed.

There is now a possibility Guardiola, who is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, will surpass McDowall’s total before the end of next season, given our involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

In light of the news, City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola’s leadership and spoke of his delight at the manager’s decision to stay in Manchester for two more years.

“Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our Club, and the English game at large.

“This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”

Guardiola added: “Manchester City means so much to me.

“This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – The Owner, The Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much.

“Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”