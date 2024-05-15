Featured

Ghana's referee Adaari to officiate Burkina Faso, Nigeria WAFU Zone B game

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 15:29

Ghana's distinguished FIFA referee, Abdul Latif Adaari, has been selected to officiate the Group B encounter between Burkina Faso and reigning champions Nigeria in the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Adaari, renowned for his expertise and professionalism, will lead a proficient team of officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the highly anticipated fixture.

Assisting him on the field will be compatriot Emmanuel Dolagbanu as Assistant I, while Sakina Hamidou Alfa and Sadou Ali Brahamou from Niger will serve as Assistant II and Fourth Referee respectively.

The appointment of Adaari and his team underscores the commitment to maintaining the highest standards of officiating in the tournament. Their collective experience and competence promise to enhance the integrity and fairness of the game.

Latrè-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogbanu from Togo will assume the crucial role of Match Commissioner, overseeing the logistical aspects of the fixture, while Igue Brice will serve as Referee Assessor, tasked with evaluating the performance of the officiating team.

Boureima Boubacar from Niger has been appointed as the General Coordinator for the game, ensuring seamless coordination and organisation of the event.