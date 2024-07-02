Next article: See why UEFA is investigating England's Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024

Ghanaian swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah to compete at Paris 2024 Olympics

GraphicOnline Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 07:50

Ghanaian swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah have secured wild card entries to represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

World Aquatics awarded the spots to the two emerging talents following their impressive performances, particularly at the 2023 African Games.

Despite being favoured to qualify, Abeiku Jackson was ineligible for the wild card entry as he had already used that route for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Harry Stacey, currently the highest-ranked male swimmer in Ghana according to the World Aquatics Point Table (2024 edition as of June 23, 2024), will compete in the 100m freestyle event. He secured an entry time of 50.67 seconds at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Luanda, Angola.

Joselle Mensah, the highest-ranked female swimmer in Ghana, will participate in the 50m freestyle event. She qualified with an entry time of 26.52 seconds, achieved at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Both athletes showcased their potential at the African Games in March, narrowly missing out on medals. However, Harry Stacey went on to win his first medal for Ghana at the CANA African Championships in Angola.

Making their Olympic debuts, Harry and Joselle aim to make a significant impact on the global stage in Paris.