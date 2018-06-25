Graphic Online

Ghana's first obstacle course race set for Saturday

Author: Bernard Neequaye
The maiden edition of the Ascent, a 5-Kilometer long Obstacle Course race with over 30 obstacles to cross is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 23, at the Teshie Military Academy & Training School in Accra.

The competition which happens to be the first of its kind in the country would witness an intense physical and mental challenge from participants.

It is expected to be a fun experience inspired by the world-renowned Warrior's Race such as the Spartan and tough mudder race among others.

With so many participants expected to take part in the race, organisers anticipate a successful competition which is aimed at keeping fit and living a healthy life.

According to organisers of the competition, Ascent Africa, participants can register as an individual or as a team by registering online at the www.theascentafrica.com.

They announced that prizes and awards would be given differently to winners in both the individual and team events for achieving their feats.