Ghana's first obstacle course race set for Saturday

The maiden edition of the Ascent, a 5-Kilometer long Obstacle Course race with over 30 obstacles to cross is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 23, at the Teshie Military Academy & Training School in Accra
.
It is expected to be a fun experience inspired by the world-renowned Warrior's Race such as the Spartan and tough mudder race among others.
With so many participants expected to take part in the race, organisers anticipate a successful competition which is aimed at keeping fit and living a healthy life.
According to organisers of the competition, Ascent Africa, participants can register as an individual or as a team by registering online at the www.theascentafrica.com.
They announced that prizes and awards would be given differently to winners in both the individual and team events for achieving their feats.