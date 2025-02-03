Featured

GHALCA election fallout: Yakubu slams ‘rotten’ system, doubts new leader’s independence

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 11:10 3 minutes read

The election of John Kofi Ansah as the new Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has sparked concerns that the body may remain under the influence of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), rather than serving as a strong, independent voice for the welfare of league clubs.

The President of Division One League side New Edubiase United, Abdul-Salam Yakubu, has described Ansah’s victory as a setback for much-needed reform in Ghanaian football, branding the outcome as a “slap in the face” for those clamouring for a seismic shift in the leadership of Ghanaian football.

Mr Ansah, an official of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, swept to victory in last month’s GHALCA elections, defeating Isaac Koomson by a landslide.

He takes over from Kudjoe Fianoo, under whom he served as deputy for four years. While the new GHALCA boss has pledged to lead an inclusive administration, Mr Yakubu—a vocal critic of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku—has expressed deep disappointment.

He describes Ansah as little more than an extension of the GFA leadership, raising fears that GHALCA will remain subservient to the FA rather than holding it to account when necessary.

“This election shows that football people are not ready for change, so let’s accept it and wait for things to deteriorate further,” Mr Yakubu told the Graphic Sports at the Accra Sports Stadium shortly after the January 23 polls.

Drawing a parallel with Ghana’s recent political elections, Mr Yakubu lamented the missed opportunity for a similar revolution in football.

“During the general election, the government was changed because everyone saw how bad the economy was and how things were going wrong.

I thought football people would do the same because our football is at its lowest at all levels. But what happened here today shows that we are not ready to develop our football,” he said.

The New Edubiase United boss had hoped the GHALCA election would usher in a new era of strong leadership capable of challenging the GFA’s dominance. Instead, he fears the result signals a willingness to accept the status quo.

“I thought this election would go differently, to make GHALCA strong enough to stand up and check the excesses of the FA. But we’ve shown that we like what is going on, so things can only get worse,” he said.

He did not mince words in accusing some within the football fraternity of complicity in the sport’s decline.

“If we want to make football better in this country, we can do it. But people are happy with the rot that is going on because they are personally benefiting,” he alleged.

Yakubu went further, claiming that many in football had become “remote-controlled” by the GFA leadership.

“The FA President just has to pick up the phone, call them, and whatever he instructs, they will do it at full speed. They are promised trips for their children, so they are happy to do just what the FA President wants.”

Despite his frustrations, Mr Yakubu said he remained committed to his club and Ghanaian football.

However, he said he believed that some top GFA figures were deliberately working against New Edubiase United, making it nearly impossible for the former FA Cup winners to return to the Ghana Premier League.

“We are okay, even though things are not smooth at all. We will always be involved in the league. I know people at the top are determined to keep us from being promoted, but we remain focused on our mission,” he said.