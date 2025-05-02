Next article: U-20 AFCON: Ghana’s Black Satellites begin quest for continental glory, Take on DR Congo in Suez today

Footballer, 14, dies after suffering cardiac arrest mid-match

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 02 - 2025 , 11:37 2 minutes read

A 14-year-old footballer, Ousmane Diaby, has tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a youth football match in eastern France.

The young midfielder, who played for Jeunesse Aubervilliers, collapsed on the pitch while playing against Auxerre. Despite immediate medical attention and emergency efforts to resuscitate him on the field, Diaby was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to a hospital in Dijon.

The heartbreaking incident has left the French football community in mourning. In an emotional statement, Jeunesse Aubervilliers described Ousmane as “always smiling, helpful, respectful” and a player whose presence left an “indelible mark” on everyone at the club.

“It is with immense sorrow that we announce the tragic death of our dear Ousmane Diaby, 14,” the club said. “This is a day of mourning for the city. Losing such a young child on a football pitch is a heartbreaking experience for us all.”

The statement went on to praise the teenager’s character and dedication. “Ousmane was a child with a huge heart, with an exemplary upbringing. He helped his mother every day with daily tasks and volunteered with the youngest members of the club, including the Under-9s. We will miss Ousmane. You’ll remain in our hearts forever. We love you so much little brother. Rest in peace.”

In honour of the young player’s memory, a minute’s silence will be held before Jeunesse Aubervilliers’ next Under-16 match.

A fundraiser launched to support Diaby’s family and cover funeral expenses has already raised over £7,600, with contributions pouring in from well-wishers moved by the tragic news.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), also extended his sympathies to Diaby’s family and the club’s management. “I send my most sincere condolences to his relatives and all those affected by this terrible loss,” he said.

The death of the promising young athlete has reignited discussions about medical preparedness and emergency response protocols at youth football matches in France.