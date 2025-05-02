Featured

AfPC President pays courtesy call on Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 02 - 2025 , 17:45 2 minutes read

The President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Mr Samson Deen, on Friday, May 2, 2025, paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Ifedayo Adeoye, at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two leaders to engage in productive discussions on the development and promotion of para sports across the continent.

Key topics included upcoming AfPC initiatives such as the inaugural West African Para Games to be hosted in Nigeria, the AfPC General Assembly, and the Open Para Championship scheduled for November 2025 in Accra.

Mr Deen also used the occasion to formally request the High Commissioner’s assistance in facilitating a follow-up meeting with the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The purpose of the meeting would be to brief the First Lady on the AfPC’s ongoing programs and seek her continued support.

Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu was named Grand Patron of the African Paralympic Games and Para Sports in 2023.

Her role includes rallying the First Ladies of other African nations to advocate for disability inclusion and the advancement of para sports within their countries.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Ifedayo Adeoye warmly welcomed the AfPC delegation and expressed strong alignment with the values of the Paralympic Movement.

He commended Mr. Deen for his vision and dedication to promoting inclusivity across Africa and pledged his full support for the Committee’s initiatives.

The High Commissioner also assured the delegation that the First Lady, known for her commitment to uplifting women and marginalized groups, would be receptive to engaging with the African Paralympic leadership.

Mr Deen was accompanied by AfPC representatives Ignatius Elletey, Foster Kwarteng, and Michael Obeng.