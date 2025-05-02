Featured

U-20 AFCON: Ghana’s Black Satellites begin quest for continental glory, Take on DR Congo in Suez today

Maurice Quansah Sports News May - 02 - 2025 , 00:21 3 minutes read

Ghana’s Black Satellites are set to ignite their quest for continental supremacy as they lock horns with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening Group C clash of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this evening.

Kick-off at the Suez Stadium is scheduled at 18:00 GMT.

It is a historic first-ever showdown between the two nations at the U-20 level, but it is not just pride on the line — a potential ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile hangs in the balance.

Contrasting histories

While DR Congo will return to this stage for the first time since 2013, Ghana will arrive with pedigree and purpose.

The four-time African champions — winners in 1993, 1999, 2009, and most recently in 2021 — have a proud legacy to uphold, especially on Egyptian soil, where they became the first and only African side to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

The Congolese, by contrast, have never gone past the group stage in three previous appearances and are still chasing a maiden title at youth level.

But their triumph at the recent UNIFFAC Championship — where they edged Congo 2-1 in the final — signals a resurgent force eager to upset the established order.

Ghana’s quiet confidence

Ghana secured their AFCON ticket the hard way — navigating a tough WAFU Zone B tournament as runners-up.

Draws with Togo (1-1) and Benin (2-2) were followed by steely knockout wins over Niger and Côte d’Ivoire. That grit could be their secret weapon.

All eyes will be on Spain-based goal-poacher Jerry Afriyie, who netted five in five during qualifiers. He is the arrowhead in a youthful, exciting Ghanaian side packed with talent.

Alongside him, Aziz Musibau of Dreams FC who brings flair and firepower, while gifted midfielder Michael Amer Mahama and FC Barcelona youngster Abdul-Aziz Issah are expected to pull the strings with precision. Their chemistry could be the difference in tight games.

On the other side, DR Congo may not boast the same star billing, but their road to Egypt — bouncing back from an early UNIFFAC loss to beat Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon (on penalties), and Congo — showcases resilience and belief.

They’re here to compete, not just to participate.

Desmond Ofei, fresh from leading Ghana to gold at the 13th African Games in Accra, has instilled a structured, possession-based identity built on flexibility and pressing intensity.

“This group is challenging, but every team at this level brings quality,” Coach Ofei said “We respect our opponents, but we also believe in our identity and strengths.”

With only four World Cup slots available, and Senegal and the Central African Republic lurking in the same group, there is no room for early slip-ups for the Satellites, whose aim is to get out of the group, and the road to Chile begins to take shape.

The Satellites have won their last three opening games at this level, including a 4-0 demolition of Tanzania in 2021.

History also favours them in North Africa — they reached the final in Algeria in 2013, narrowly losing to hosts Egypt on penalties.