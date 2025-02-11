Next article: Lionel Messi leads ex-Barcelona boys' night out at the Super Bowl in luxury suite

Focus on school sports: SWAG to Sports Minister

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 10:56 1 minute read

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, to prioritise the revival of Inter-schools competitions.

They have also urged him to ensure the return of the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) Games to help "create a more diverse and vibrant sports ecosystem in Ghana".

In a statement welcoming the minister as he assumed office, SWAG commended Mr Adams for his commitment, during his vetting, to developing sports holistically beyond football. They expressed eagerness to see him deliver on that promise.

The association also acknowledged the challenges he may face but expressed confidence in his ability to overcome them with his experience.

"As Minister, Hon. Adams will face many challenges, including the need to improve sports infrastructure, enhance athlete welfare, and promote transparency and accountability in sports governance.

"However, with his experience and passion for sports, there's no doubt he'll rise to the challenge and make a positive impact on Ghanaian sports," it stated.

SWAG also emphasised their commitment to working closely with the new minister to achieve his goals for Ghanaian sports.