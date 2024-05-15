Next article: First Women’s Club World Cup to take place in 2026

Coach Laryea Kingston names Starlets squad for WAFU tournament

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 13:34

Ghana's under-17 national football team, the Black Starlets, is on the brink of a significant campaign as they prepare to compete in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

With hopes of clinching a spot in the under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in seven years, the team, under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, have undergone intense preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Black Starlets have been meticulously fine-tuning their skills at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, honing their abilities through rigorous training sessions and a series of friendly matches against lower-tier teams.

Additionally, they recently showcased their mettle on the international stage when they participated in the UEFA under-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia.

Despite facing formidable opponents, the Ghanaian side managed to secure victories against Serbia and Kazakhstan, highlighting their potential and determination.

Coach Laryea Kingston has meticulously selected his squad, ensuring a balance of talent and versatility to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

With the opening Group A fixture against Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday, May 15, followed by a clash with Benin on Tuesday, May 21, the Black Starlets are poised for a testing journey towards qualification.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place at the prestigious University of Ghana stadium from May 15 to May 28, 2024.

Football enthusiasts across the nation are eagerly anticipating the tournament, as Ghana's young talents strive to leave an indelible mark on the continental stage.