Botsyo shines at Desert Challenge

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 13:14

In an impressive display of skill and determination, wheelchair racing athlete Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe won two medals at the Desert Challenge track meet last Saturday.

Competing in Arizona, Nkegbe secured a gold medal in the 200m race and a silver medal in the 100m, adding to his remarkable track record since moving to the United States last month for a series of competitions.

Nkegbe's triumphs were highlighted by a season's best performance in the 100m race, clocking in at 14.95 seconds. This achievement not only bolstered his medal count but also significantly enhanced his prospects of qualifying for the Paralympic Games.

The 45-year-old, who competes in the T54 category, shared his pride and excitement in an interview with Graphic Sports. "I am proud of my achievements and am looking forward to winning more medals," Nkegbe said after the race.

He explained that while he currently meets the B standard for Paralympic qualification, he is determined to push himself further to achieve the A standard, which offers automatic qualification to the Games.

"I am still within my B standard of qualification to Paris Paralympics, which is good news, but I am pushing myself to see how best I can get the A standard qualification," he added.

Nkegbe's performance has also positively impacted his country's standing in the Paralympic qualification process, potentially securing more slots for wheelchair racing at the Games.

In another notable performance, Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo, competing in the T53 category, won gold in the 200m race. However, Dzidzienyo missed out on medals in the 100m, 400m, and 800m events.

The achievements of both athletes at the Desert Challenge track meet reflect their dedication and hard work, as well as their potential to excel on the international stage at the upcoming Paralympic Games.