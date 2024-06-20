Bofoakwa battle Nsoatreman for MTN FA Cup glory Sunday

Relegated Premier League side, Bofoakwa Tano, will have one last chance to compete against an elite club this season when they face Nsoatreman in the final of the MTN FA Cup at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

Despite their return to the top flight this season after a long stint in the lower leagues, Bofoakwa Tano struggled to meet the rigorous demands of the Premier League, and was ultimately relegated.

However, they now have the opportunity to conclude their season on a high note by capturing the FA Cup title.

The winner of the FA Cup will earn a coveted spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, and as such Bofoakwa Tano is determined to secure this opportunity to represent Ghana on the continental stage despite the relegation.

This ambition is fuelled by the precedence set by Dreams FC, who made the nation proud in last year's CAF competition. The standard they established presents a daunting challenge for Bofoakwa but they are eager to rise to the occasion.

For Nsoatreman, which is in their second season in the top flight, the FA Cup final represents a chance to debut in the CAF Confederation Cup. They are keen to demonstrate that their place in the Premier League is well-deserved, and as such will want to showcase their capabilities on the continental stage.

Securing victory in the FA Cup will not only affirm their status in the top flight but also offer them the honour of representing Ghana in the prestigious CAF competition.

Both teams are motivated by the historic achievement of Hearts of Oak, who last won the CAF Confederation Cup for Ghana in 2004. This final provides an opportunity for either Bofoakwa Tano or Nsoatreman to change the narrative and bring continental glory back to Ghana’s football.