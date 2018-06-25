Betway marks 2nd anniversary in Ghana

Online sports betting company, Betway, last Friday marked the second anniversary of their operations in Ghana with a vow to remain committed to the principles of responsible gaming
.
He told the Graphic Online on the sidelines of their second-anniversary celebration in Accra that Betway have proven to be innovators and pace-setters with regards to operating a cashless mobile money betting system in Ghana
"It's been an interesting experience over the last few years and we brought something different to sports betting. Which was moving it from over the counter to online sports betting which is cashless and operating solely on mobile
He added that in addition to their core operations, Betway was also heavily involved in several Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.
He mentioned their shirt sponsorship deals with four Ghanaian Premier League clubs; Ashgold, Aduana Stars, Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC as well as its
"We have done a lot with our talent search, monthly donations, seminars for Ghana Premier League clubs and a lot of community engagements. We believe all sports betting firms must do more for the communities they operate in Ghana".
He said in the next few years, Betway would focus its efforts on developing sports as well as individuals who are involved in all aspects of it.
The celebrations also witnessed performances by hiplife artistes A.I. and Lil Shaker as well as giveaways of laptops, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions to patrons.
Betway is on record to have paid the biggest sporting jackpot in Ghana's history - GH₵990,650 (£173,000) - to Kwame Fosuhene in March last year.