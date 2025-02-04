Next article: Asante Kotoko suspend football related activities until justice is served for late fan Nana Pooley

Baffour Awuah: Former labour minister granted bail in alleged 'murder of Kotoko fan' case

Feb - 04 - 2025

Former Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵500,000 bail with two sureties.

Baffour Awuah and Joseph Kyeremeh, another suspect who was also granted bail, will return to the Sunyani District Magistrate Court B on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The former Employment and Labour Relations Minister has been charged with "abetment to commit crime, to wit murder, contrary to sec 20:(1)and 46 of criminal offenses act 1960, (act 29)."

Meanwhile, Agyemang Duah Owusu, the third suspect who was arrested on Monday, has been remanded in police custody.

Baffour Awuah, a former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, was arrested on Monday together with two other suspects; Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph, in connection with the violent disturbances that erupted during the league match between Nsoatreman F.C. and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Nsoatre in the Bono Region.

Presiding judge Eric Daning has also determined that Baffour Awuah should submit his passport to the registry of the court until further directed for the first 14 days from today (4th February).

The Nsoatreaman F.C. president is also not allowed to travel out of the Sunyani Municipality unless with the approval of the court.