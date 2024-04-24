African champions Cote d'Ivoire ring changes with new backroom staff

CAFOnline Sports News Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:26

Cote d'Ivoire head coach Emerse Fae has overhauled his backroom team following the Elephants' TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023, success earlier this year.

Fae, who took over from Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset during the tournament in January, has brought in three new faces as he builds towards qualifying for the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 World Cup.

Former Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper Gerard Gnahouan, 45, joins as goalkeeping coach after working in this role with French Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

Gnahouan, capped 10 times by the Elephants between 2002 and 2011, takes over as goalkeeping coach and will be tasked with getting the best out of first-choice Yahia Fofana.

Moroccan Samir Anba, previously with French club Nice and Morocco's Under-17s, takes over as fitness coach, while Jeremy Antonio arrives as video analyst after working with Fae at French side Clermont.

"This new composition of the technical staff marks the start of a new era for the Cote d'Ivoire national team, and expectations are high," said Fae.

Fae kept faith with assistant Guy Demel while former international Alain Gouamene joins as the second assistant coach of the AFCON-winning team.

The 40-year-old led an all-local setup to a surprise African title in March after being promoted from Gasset's number two following their near exit at the group stage.

The new backroom additions have a huge challenge ahead, with Cote d'Ivoire facing crunch matches in June as they bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Elephants top their qualifying group after beating Gambia and Seychelles in the opening two matches in Group F of the qualifiers under caretaker Gasset.