Achimota Keep Fit Club inaugurates recreational centre

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 15 - 2025 , 10:44 2 minutes read

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged chiefs, land owners, and town planners to ensure that communities have spaces for sports, recreation and exercises.

He said such facilities played an important role in the wellbeing of individuals and society, stressing that their significance could not be quantified in mere value.

Mr Adams said this when the Achimota Keep Fit Club inaugurated a recreational centre to serve members and the society.

The centre is located in the Achimota School in Accra.

The facility contains an astro turf, volleyball and tennis courts, among others.

Mr Adams urged the chiefs and land owners to partner organisations and associations to create such centres to improve sports, and to reduce the country’s disease burden.

The centre was built by members of the club, which has been in existence since 1985.

The Chairman of the club, Daniel Osei, expressed gratitude to a philanthropist, Chris Kpodo, who contributed about 70 per cent of the funds needed for the construction of the facility.

He expressed further gratitude to authorities of the Achimota School, the founding fathers, patrons, and all others who donated in cash and kind to bring the dream to reality.

The Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University, Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, who chaired the occasion, urged members of the club to contribute to the maintenance of the centre to prolong its lifespan.

A senior medical officer at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Kofi Takyi Asamoah, conducted some health education, particularly on therapy, and indicated that the centre would help the community and many people in Accra.