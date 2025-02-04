Featured

Securing sponsors won’t be easy – Kofi Adams warns of Ghana's football image crisis after Nsoatreman-Kotoko clash

Mohammed Ali Football Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:09 3 minutes read

The Sports and Recreation Minister nominee, Kofi Iddie Adams, has issued a stern warning about the deteriorating image of Ghanaian football following the tragic death of Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, during a violent clash at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium in Nsoatre.

The incident occurred on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Kotoko.

The game was marred by heated confrontations on and off the pitch, culminating in a fatal stabbing of the 34-year-old superfan.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana TV programme on Tuesday, Mr Adams expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, Kotoko, and the entire football community.

He described Pooley as a rare and passionate supporter who embodied the spirit of Ghanaian football.

“He loved his sport. He supported his club everywhere they played. Even if the national team had just one Kotoko player, Pooley would be there unless he couldn’t get a visa. This is the type of person we’ve lost,” Adams lamented.

The Sports Minister nominee did not mince words in criticising the “win-at-all-costs” mentality that he believes fueled the violence.

“What are you really winning? What is at stake? We are struggling to get sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League, and this is what we get. No brand will want to associate itself with such negativity,” he stated.

Mr Adams also raised serious concerns about the state of stadium security and emergency response systems.

He questioned the professionalism of security personnel and the absence of medics during the incident.

“Where was the ambulance? Where were the medics? Were they close enough to offer specialised first aid? These are questions we must answer,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since taken swift action, suspending six Nsoatreman FC players—Stephen Diyou, Frank Dongballe, Abdul Rahaman Mohammed, Walid Neymar Fuseini, Mohammed Issaka, and Eric Osei Bonsu, for misconduct and unsporting behaviour during the match.

The players have been charged under Section 12(1)(j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and have until Wednesday, February 5, to respond.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has arrested former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, along with two others, Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph, in connection with the violence.

A search of Owusu’s room reportedly uncovered two bloodstained dresses and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Mr Adams commended the police for their swift response but emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of stadium security and football governance.

“This incident calls for a number of reviews. We must enhance security, improve intelligence gathering, and ensure that our emergency response measures are up to standard,” he said.

The tragic death of Pooley has reignited memories of the May 9, 2001, Accra Sports Stadium disaster, where 127 fans lost their lives.

Mr Adams warned that without urgent reforms, Ghanaian football risks losing its appeal to sponsors and fans alike.

“Clubs keep complaining about lack of sponsorship, but how can we attract brands when such incidents occur? We must work together to restore the integrity of our football,” he added.