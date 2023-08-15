Women critical to NDC’s victory in 2024 — Fifi Kwetey

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 15 - 2023 , 07:46

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has urged the women’s wing of the party to unite as they play an important role towards the party’s victory in the 2024 general election.

He recounted the crucial role women played in the party’s emergence, sustenance and growth.

Mr Kwetey said this at the induction ceremony of the women’s wing working committee of the party in Accra last Friday.

Formation

He laced his submission with some salient information the founder of the party, the late J.J Rawlings, shared about the role of women in party building while calling on the women to stay united.

“The work ahead is not going to be possible if we don’t have our women fully mobilised and ready,” Mr Kwetey stated.

Touching on how the party came to be, he said, “This party is said to be born as a result of our founder but in reality, the people who founded this party were women who led, like his wife and other women.”

In praising women’s diverse roles in ensuring the success of things they are involved in, the General Secretary fondly recounted the words of the late J.J Rawlings, saying “The founder always told us that if we want to have a successful party, the women must be fully mobilised.

When women are mobilised, the work is done”.

He called on the women to unite, put the party first and work towards the bigger goal - the NDC recapturing power, come 2024.

“Women gave birth to men and movements like the NDC.

So, we cannot succeed without women.

We need you to be united, cadres may come and go but the party remains,” he stressed.

The NDC National Women’s Organiser, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, for her part said she would rally the women’s group behind the party for a resounding victory in 2024.