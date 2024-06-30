Featured

What at all is in Parliament that every Tom, Dick and Harry want to be an MP? - Asantehene asks Speaker [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Jun - 30 - 2024 , 21:55

What at all is in Parliament that everyone wants to become a Member of Parliament (MP), the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has queried.

Receiving the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday [June 30, 2024], the Asantehene expressed concern that some people are even ready to insult and physically attack others in order to get to Parliament.

Mr Bagbin is on a three-day official visit to the Ashanti Region as part of a nationwide tour marking the 30th anniversary celebration of the Fourth Republic.

