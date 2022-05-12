VIDEO: What Vice President Bawumia said about Asiedu Nketiah at UGBS 60th Anniversary

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in an address at the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School on Wednesday, May 11 urged the Dean of the institution to grant admission to the General Secretary of the opposition National Democracy Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia for remedial classes.
Commending the UGBS for producing many prominent people in the country, Dr Bawumia noted that the NDC scribe was also an alumnus of the institution but in need of remedial education.
He said “Ladies and gentlemen, it is a great pleasure to be here today, representing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at this major celebration. I am here as one of you, having been an academic myself, including teaching at a Business School, in my previous life.
"I share in your joy, because sixty years of continuous operation that has produced prominent people in Ghana and the world of business is not a small feat. I think you should be very proud of yourselves for being trailblazers of business education in Ghana and we congratulate you on your 60th anniversary.
"When the Dean, Justice Bawole, went through all these famous people who had passed through this instution. It was like a who-is-who in Ghana. Even Asiedu Nketiah was part of it. But, in his case, Dean you may have to let him come back for remedial classes".
Watch the video below;