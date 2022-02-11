Truth will prevail - Suspended MCE declares

The suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, has stated that the truth surrounding his arrest, detention and prosecution is yet to come out.
"I am convinced that in the fullness of time, the real truth surrounding that unfortunate incident will prevail," he said in a statement after he was granted bail.
He said he had been informed and acknowledged his suspension by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith.
“My suspension followed the unfortunate incident that ensued between myself and a police officer at a checkpoint close to the Takoradi Cemetery on the night of Wednesday, February 2, 2022,” he said.
Gratitude
Mr Issah expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government.
“I am not oblivious of the fact that it is not over, until it is all over,” he stated.
He also sent his appreciation to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and colleague chief executives for their pieces of advice and support.
He said members of the general public, especially the good people of Sekondi-Takoradi, should be assured of highest cooperation with the police administration for successful prosecution and determination of the case.
Background
Mr Issah was suspended by President Akufo-Addo for his unsavoury conduct and comments against an officer and an institution.
While the suspension takes immediate effect, an inquiry has been opened into his encounter with the police.
This follows an incident which was captured on video and went viral in which Mr Issah was threatening the police officer who was on duty.
“The comments by the chief executive run contrary to the government’s belief and work to ensure that our security agencies and indeed public agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respected mandate to deliver on their mandates,” a letter signed by Mr Botwe said.
The letter said his suspension was without prejudice to the issue which was now before court.
“Without prejudice to the matter now before court, the government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the metropolitan chief executive during his exchanges with the police,” the letter said.
Charges, bail
Last Friday, the Takoradi Circuit Court granted Mr Issah a GH¢100,000 bail for allegedly driving dangerously and assaulting a police officer.
He was put before the court on six counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place, contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the bail bond comes with three sureties.
On another charge of dangerous driving, he was granted a self-recognisance bail and the case adjourned to March 17, 2022.