The 7 Ghanaian names on the UK New Year Honours List

The United Kingdom (UK) has released the 2023 New Year Honours list and on it is seven Ghanaian names being honoured for services to environmental campaigning, education, architecture, diversity and inclusion, and business.
The list, issued by the reigning British monarch – King Charles III - recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.
Professor Lesley Lokko receives an OBE for services to architecture and education.
John Akomfrah CBE
Among John’s achievements, he was a founding member of the Black Audio Film Collective, which started in London in 1982 alongside the artists David Lawson and Lina Gopaul.
Their first film, Handsworth Songs (1986) explored the events around the 1985 riots in Birmingham and London using archive footage, still photos and newsreel.
In 1997, the trio established award-winning TV production company and artist studio Smoking Dogs Films in London.
In 2019, at the 58th Venice Biennale and at the first Ghana Pavilion, John presented Four Nocturnes (2019). Four Nocturnes is a three-channel piece that explores our destruction of the natural world and its impact on humanity.
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is the co-founder and chair of the Ella Roberta Foundation – a charity established in the name of Rosamund’s nine-year-old daughter Ella.
Ella died in 2013, from a severe and rare form of asthma linked to air pollution in London. Ella became the first person in the UK to have air pollution recorded on her death certificate.
Born in Canning Town, east London on 28 August 1974, Mavis has helped around 800 businesses to grow.
Dawid was born in Accra to a Ghanaian doctor and an English nurse who, migrated to the UK, during the 1979 coup d’etat when he was 16 years old. He studied law at university, went to Bar School and qualified as a barrister of Lincoln’s Inn in 1987.
Jeffery has a PGCE in secondary mathematics and an MA Education. He was the headteacher for the City of London Academy (Southwark) and has advised the UK government on education policy, and is a Fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching. The College of Teachers UK, and the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.
He has been honoured with a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to the environment and to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.
Lesley, who is the founder and director of Africa Futures Institute in Accra, first began exploring these issues 30 years ago, architectural production, education and criticism were essentially the preserve of men.
