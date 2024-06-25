Next article: Elect me for government of national unity – Alan Kyerematen

Tell Ghanaians why you’re opposed to Free SHS policy - Majority Leader dares Minority

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Jun - 25 - 2024 , 14:42

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has dared the Minority Caucus to tell Ghanaians why they are opposed to the government’s intention to introduce the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill, 2024 in Parliament this year.

He said the caucus should explain to Ghanaians whether the Free SHS policy was not their priority as “a responsible opposition”.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority have spoken through their Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, who is strongly opposed to the Free SHS policy,” he said.

Addressing the press in Parliament Tuesday [June 25, 2024], Mr Afenyo-Markin said “I have called this press conference to seek clarification on the stance of the Minority in respect of the Free SHS Bill.

“Clearly, the Minority do not want to commit themselves to the Free SHS policy,” he said.

Declare your stance

more to follow...