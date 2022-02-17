Stop coup mongering- MP advises Ghanaians

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from encouraging dissidents to engage in coup d’état to topple the government.
He said such pronouncements had the tendency to create fear and panic and also embolden such dissidents to engage in acts that could derail the development of the country.
Livelihood empowerment
Mr Amankwa, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence, gave the caution last Sunday at the launch of a Livelihood Empowerment Project (LEP) for the youth of the constituency.
He said those clamouring for coups were doing so out of ignorance as most of them had never experienced it before and therefore knew next to nothing about the devastating effects of coups.
“Ghana has seen it before and we all know how devastating it was; we lost lives and also lagged in development,” he said.
He explained that most coup sponsors were mostly not part of the rebellion, but ran to other countries and caused mayhem only for innocent people to die.
“How do we win investors if people continue to spread negative rumours; only to turn around and criticise the government on the same economy they, the coup mongers, are working against?” he quizzed.
He, therefore, asked the people not to encourage coup mongers as such people had no good intention for the country.
LEP
The project is to empower the constituents with employable skills and make them self-sufficient as part of efforts to build an economically viable community.
Christened Kofi Amankwah Manu Livelihood Empowerment Project (KAM-LEP), the project is intended to create job opportunities for every household in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency.
The MP distributed 320 sewing machines to beneficiaries of the Fashion Module.
Other modules include hairdressing, baking and greenhouse technology.
Already, over 150 youth including 40 masters have been enrolled into the trainer of trainers programme to sharpen their skills to serve as trainers for other would-be beneficiaries.