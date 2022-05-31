Stephen Ntim starts nationwide tour in bid to clinch NPP chairmanship

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman aspirant, Stephen Ayesu Ntim on Monday began a nationwide campaign tour to convince delegates why he is the best fit to chair the party into the 2024 elections.
He began the national campaign tour with a visit to the Western North region, with the Western and Central regions also in tow.
Ntim, a former national first vice chairman of the NPP, says the party under his chairmanship would extend its rule beyond the eight years maximum that has become the tradition for any political party in Ghana and hopes delegates would offer him the opportunity.
While on the tour he has christened "Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign", he says would be articulating his message of hope and unity, and also share his vision for the party with delegates.
“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority”, a statement Ntim issued ahead of the tour said.
“My Campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.
“My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favour in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman”, it said.