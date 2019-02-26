fbpx

Rawlings tweets Mahama’s visit

BY: Isaac Yeboah
John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, elected again to lead the National Democratic Congress as presidential candidate for election 2020, has paid a courtesy call on party founder and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings tweeted the Monday visit, with an accompanying photograph in which he and Mahama are seen in a handshake. Both men are attired in white shirts over black trousers, and their faces lit up with a smile.

“Newly elected presidential candidate of the NDC, @JDMahama called on me a few minutes ago to extend his courtesies”, said Rawlings’ tweet.

Ex-President Mahama on Saturday received an overwhelming endorsement of NDC delegates to lead the party into election 2020, garnering over 95% of votes.

  • John Mahama: 213,487
  • Joshua Alabi: 3,404
  • Alban Bagbin: 2,301
  • Goosie Tannoh: 2,091
  • Ekwow Spio Garbrah: 1,447
  • Sylvester Mensah: 934
  • Nurudeen Iddrisu: 520