Rally behind new executive: NDC V/R Chairman to party faithful

The Volta Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged both winners and losers of the internal party elections to rally together in the spirit of unity and cooperation behind the newly elected National Executives to work assiduously towards achieving victory in the 2024 general election.
“It is worth noting and understanding by the rank and file of the party that the just ended National Delegates Conference is not about winners or losers, but the paramount object of victory for the NDC come 2024,” it said.
In a congratulatory message issued and signed by the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mawutor Agbavitor, to congratulate the newly elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the other national executives of the party, he also commended the National Organising Planning Committee, chaired by Alex Segbefia, and the entire membership of the party for the peaceful manner in which the congress was organised.
“As usual, the NDC has once again demonstrated to Ghanaians and the entire world that we are a true embodiment of democracy, and as such, more than capable and ready to take over the governance of our beloved nation in January 2025,” the statement said.
“The Volta NDC also congratulates Fifi Fiavi Kwetey for occupying the position of the General Secretary and other sons and daughters of the land, for striving to get included in the league of the newly elected.”
“We equally congratulate other aspirants from the region on putting themselves up to the contest various positions but could not sail through,” it said.
The NDC last Saturday held its 10th National Delegates’ Congress to elect new national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
The event, which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium, was on the theme: “Rallying for victory 2024; Ghana’s hope.”
About 9,000 delegates from the 275 constituencies across the country voted to elect the new national executives of the party.
The newly elected national officers are National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah National Vice Chairpersons, Sherry Ayittey, Awudu Sofo Azorka, and Abanga Yakubu Alhassan; General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Deputy General Secretaries, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and Mustapha Gbande Foyo.
The others are National Organiser, Joseph Yamin; Deputy National Organisers, Elikem Kotoko and Kobby Barlon; National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo; The rest are Deputy National Youth Organisers, Ruth Della Seddor and Ayariga Abdullah Osman; National Women Organiser, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw; Deputy National Women Organisers, Felicia Dzifa Tegah and Abigail Akwabea Elorm.
Others are Communication Officer, (Unopposed) Sammy Gyamfi; Deputy National Communication Officers Abdul Malik Basintali and Godwin Ako Gunn; Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Mamah Mohammed.