Rally behind NDC to win Assin North — Mahama

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 19 - 2023 , 07:03

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that the Assin North by-election should be seen as a test on the government's performance and urged the people to retain James Gyakye Quayson as their Member of Parliament.

He called on the constituents of Assin North to rally behind the NDC in the upcoming by-election for victory.

Interacting with the chiefs and people of Danyame in the Assin North Constituency, the former President called on NDC members to ensure that the party’s parliamentary candidate, Mr Quayson, wins the by-election.

The Former President is leading a team to campaign ahead of the by-election slated for June 27, 2023.

Mr Mahama said the election was a referendum on the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said Mr Quayson could not be jailed when Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM One, the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold, a gold dealership firm, was walking freely and urged the people to vote for him as MP.

Optimistic

He said Mr Quayson had shown great commitment to the development of the area and deserved to win the election.

He said he was optimistic the NDC would return to power come January 2025.

Former President Mahama also questioned the claim that Mr Quayson could be arrested and imprisoned when he is elected MP for Assin North.

Speaking at the Saviour Church at Assin Bereku in the Assin North Constituency, the former President told constituents to disabuse their minds of the belief that Mr Quayson would be imprisoned when voted for in the upcoming by-election.

Courtesy call

Mr Mahama, on arrival in the constituency, last Saturday, paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Assin Bereku, Nana Oduro Basayiadom II, at his palace.

He said the people of Assin North should use the June 27 by-election as a symbolic dress rehearsal of Ghanaians to reject the bad governance of the ruling NPP in 2024.

The flag bearer of the NDC continued that a win for Mr Quayson would reinvigorate the preparation to halt the hardship, pain and suffering they were going through.

Mr Mahama said Mr Quayson, whom they voted for in the 2020 general election, had gone through a lot and the only way they could show him their love and support was to vote for him to return to Parliament.

Accident

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama is said to have suspended his campaign last Saturday in Assin North to commiserate with the family of one of the NDC supporters who lost her life in an accident that happened at Danyame.

The party faithful were returning from Danyame in the constituency after a campaign when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when one of the front tyres of the vehicle burst.