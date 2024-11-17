Featured

Prof. Etse Sikanku: Dr. Bawumia’s excellence could transform Ghana

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 17 - 2024 , 23:09

Communications scholar, Professor Etse Sikanku, has voiced his confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to transform Ghana, should he ascend to the presidency.

Speaking during the review of his book "Dr. Bawumia and the Modern Vice Presidency" at the University of Ghana on Saturday, Prof. Sikanku extolled Dr. Bawumia’s unwavering commitment to excellence, citing it as a key driver for national progress.

Advertisement

"With Dr. Bawumia at the helm, his commitment to excellence will ensure that this nation maintains its heritage as a pacesetter, a trendsetter, and a beacon of hope within the continent and the world," Prof. Sikanku stated.

Leadership and vision

Highlighting Ghana’s historical role as a leader in Africa, Prof. Sikanku emphasised that the country has consistently been at the forefront of progress and innovation. He expressed optimism that under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, Ghana could unlock its full potential.

“This nation has always been a leader, setting the pace for others to follow. Dr. Bawumia’s policies focus on long-term benefits that will not only uplift current generations but also leave a lasting legacy,” Prof. Sikanku noted.

Championing digitalisation

A significant portion of Prof. Sikanku’s remarks centred on the Vice President’s focus on digitalisation. He lauded Dr. Bawumia’s vision for embracing technology to propel Ghana into a leading role in Africa’s digital economy.

“Our nation has always been a trailblazer. We were the first to gain independence, inspiring the rest of the continent. Now, we have the opportunity to lead in the digital space. With Dr. Bawumia’s sheer brilliance and spirit of excellence, Ghana can become a continental leader in digitalisation and technology,” Prof. Sikanku asserted.

Long-term impact

Prof. Sikanku also stressed the importance of forward-looking policies, praising Dr. Bawumia’s approach to governance. He suggested that the Vice President’s strategies aim not only at immediate results but also at fostering sustainable growth for future generations.

The book review event, attended by academics, policymakers, and students, underscored Dr. Bawumia’s contributions to modernising Ghana’s vice presidency. Prof. Sikanku’s remarks have added to ongoing discussions about leadership and the future of Ghana.