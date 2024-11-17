Featured

Bawumia has technical know-how to transform Ghana - Kufuor [PLAYBACK]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 17 - 2024 , 21:51

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal candidate to lead Ghana, citing his technical expertise and proven leadership in addressing Ghana's pressing challenges.

Speaking in an interview which was aired on Sunday evening [Nov 17, 2024], the former President extolled Dr. Bawumia's transformative vision and policies, which he believes have the potential to propel Ghana into a new era of development and progress.

Advertisement

Mr Kufuor praised Dr. Bawumia's track record in government, particularly his pioneering work in digitalisation, which he said has revolutionised key sectors of the economy.

Again, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s recent promise to train one million youth in digital skills, Mr Kufuor hailed the plan as a forward-thinking solution to unemployment and a critical step towards equipping Ghana's young population for the demands of a digital economy.

“This is the kind of leadership Ghana needs,” the former President said.

“Empowering the youth with digital skills will not only create jobs but also position Ghana as a leader in technology across Africa.”

The former President also praised Dr. Bawumia's railway development agenda, describing it as a game-changer for Ghana’s infrastructure. He noted that a robust railway system such as the envisioned one from Tema through Boankra to the North to open up the country, utilising the iron deposits, is an excellent idea and the right direction for Ghana. Such initiatives, Kufuor indicated, would reduce the cost of transportation, facilitate trade, and accelerate industrialization.

In addition to his technical know-how, Mr Kufuor lauded Dr. Bawumia’s unifying leadership style and his ability to connect with Ghanaians across various demographics.

“I have observed his good conduct and unifying spirit. Dr. Bawumia is not only a leader of ideas but one who fosters inclusivity and national cohesion,” he added.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to steer Ghana towards economic transformation.