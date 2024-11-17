Next article: How EC encountered serial number issues on Volta, Ahafo ballot papers and opted to reprint all

EC destroys excess ballot materials for Ahafo and Volta regions

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 17 - 2024 , 15:14

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has commenced the destruction of electoral materials for the Ahafo and Volta Regions following discrepancies in the serialisation of ballot papers.

In a press release dated November 17, 2024, the EC confirmed that on Saturday, November 16, excess and scrap ballot papers, along with printing plates used for producing presidential and parliamentary ballots for the two regions, were incinerated. The process was supervised by representatives from political parties, the National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, the Ghana Police Service, and the Electoral Commission itself.

The EC announced that a further round of destruction would take place today, November 17, to dispose of all remaining faulty ballot papers.

Stakeholders, including political parties, will be invited to observe the process, ensuring transparency. A Destruction Certificate has been issued for the materials destroyed on Saturday, and similar documentation will be provided for today’s activity.

Background

The destruction of the faulty ballots follows the EC's discovery of serialisation errors in ballot papers for the Ahafo and Volta Regions. During an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on November 15, the EC explained that the automated system designed to ensure accurate serial numbers had encountered deficiencies. A manual system implemented as a workaround was deemed unreliable, prompting the EC to opt for a reprint of the ballots.

The reprinting is being handled by Buck Press for the Ahafo Region and Acts Commercials for the Volta Region. The EC has assured stakeholders that the reprinted materials will meet the required standards and that all faulty ballots will be destroyed under strict supervision to maintain electoral integrity.

Assurances of transparency

The EC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent process, with political party representatives present throughout. "As has always been the case, the affected ballot papers will be shredded and incinerated (burned). Both activities will be witnessed by Agents of the Political Parties, and a Destruction Certificate will be issued and signed by them,” the Commission said.

This move is expected to address concerns about the accuracy of the ballots ahead of the December elections, reinforcing public confidence in the electoral process.