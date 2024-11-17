Featured

Kumawu Chief applauds NPP’s Free SHS Policy, highlights development in Ashanti region

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 17 - 2024 , 23:22

The Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarpong Tweneboa Kodua, has lauded the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their significant contributions to education and development in the region, particularly through the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative.

During a welcoming address to Dr. Bawumia, who is on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, the Kumawumanhene highlighted the transformative impact of the Free SHS policy, describing it as the "ultimate" achievement in education. "Every child is benefiting," he said, emphasizing that the policy has ensured that all children in Kumawu are enrolled in school.

Barima Sarpong Tweneboa Kodua shared that, due to the Free SHS program, parents are experiencing considerable relief. "All parents need to do is provide a few items for their children because of the school feeding program, in addition to Free SHS," he noted. The chief praised the NPP for not only advancing education but also improving infrastructure and creating jobs through various projects.

He cited the construction of a 120-bed hospital, a National Service Scheme project in Sekyere Afram Plains, and the establishment of an ultra-modern district assembly complex as examples of how the NPP’s policies are benefitting the local community.

The Kumawumanhene also expressed his support for Dr. Bawumia’s future presidential candidacy and appealed for the elevation of Kumawu to a municipal assembly. He further acknowledged the NPP’s efforts in improving local roads and securing essential equipment through the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

In a gesture of gratitude, Barima Sarpong Tweneboa Kodua also thanked Dr. Bawumia for his swift action in providing two pickup vehicles to address local security concerns, which he had raised with the Vice President.

Assuring Dr. Bawumia of continued support from Kumawu, the chief urged the Vice President to keep spreading his message, assuring him that the people of Kumawu and Ghana would reward the NPP’s good work at the polls.