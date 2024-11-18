Featured

Translate support into vote: NDC appeals to Oda residents

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 03:57

Members of the Akyem Oda Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Sunday organised a four-hour health walk through the principal streets of Oda.

It was climaxed with a mammoth rally at Oda Zongo.

Addressing the participants, Emmanuel Okai-Mintah, the Chairman of the National Youth Working Committee of the party, appealed to the people of Akyem Oda to translate their support into votes on December 7, 2024 to ensure the party's electoral victory.

He admonished the supporters to be vigilant at the polling stations on the election day to prevent electoral fraud.

NDC victory

Mr Okai-Mintah stated that everything was pointing to an NDC victory in the upcoming election and indicated that the party had trained the party's agents on the tactics to check electoral fraud which would be implemented at all the voting centres to protect the ballots.

He enjoined the NDC supporters to cast their votes early before attending to any other business to ensure that former President John Mahama was elected as the next President and Jones Asante as their parliamentarian come December 7, 2024.

A former Eastern Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong, urged the party supporters to work harder than before to break the New Patriotic Party's monopoly of the Oda Constituency.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Women's Organiser of the NDC, Tina Effah Boadi, admonished the party's supporters to intensify their house-to-house campaign for former President John Mahama to win the upcoming general election to reset the nation for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

She used the opportunity to educate the supporters on the electoral process to reduce the number of spoiled ballots.

The Oda Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Mumuni Gariba, said the proposed 24-hour economy to be implemented by the next NDC government was aimed at solving serious unemployment problem facing the people, especially the youth.