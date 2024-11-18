Featured

CPP's Manifesto dedicated to women — Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumakumah

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 05:27

The Convention People's Party (CPP) 2024 Manifesto is dedicated to women, the presidential candidate of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumakumah, has said.

She said "The Women's Manifesto” was a call to action, “where everyone would live in dignity, participate in prosperity and shape their destiny in a nation free of dependency”.

"This is what the women's manifesto by the CPP is about. The women's manifesto is simple; it is a manifesto of ownership and prosperity," Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said during the presentation of the CPP Economic Vision to Ghanaians last Thursday in Accra.

The party's economic vision is on the theme: "Ghana's Industrial Rebirth- A New Economic Order of Ownership."

Support

"When you really support a woman, you have supported an entire nation," she said.

Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said she was proud to introduce not just a set of policies but a powerful vision for Ghana's future development and progress.

She said the manifesto represented the principles of equality, responsibility and accountability.

She said the manifesto "embodies the strength, the courage and the nurturing spirit of the Ghanaian woman, the very essence of the Ghanaian existence".

The policies of the party, she said, were rooted in four thematic pillars, the first of which was economic ownership.

Youth

Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said the country was slipping from the youth and that the CPP wanted to give back its ownership to them through it well-thought-out policies and programmes of growth and prosperity.

For far too long, she said, the country had been dependent on foreign imports, including basic goods such as matches, among other things.

She said a factory that produced matches in the country at Kade had been abandoned, like other factories, and left to rot.

"The CPP is coming back to bring industrialisation to the people of Ghana and we are doing it in a way that they can," she said.

Vote

She charged Ghanaians to vote massively for the CPP to come to power to drive the transformation of the country.

Hoe and machete, she said would be a thing of the past for farming and that produce from farmers would also be bought to address the problem of post-harvest losses.

"The women's manifesto of the CPP is here to serve Ghana again because when you save the woman, you have saved the family," she emphasised.

The Chairman of the party, Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbordjor, encouraged Ghanaians to vote for the CPP.

The General Secretary of the party, Kwame Nkrumah Botsio, said it was time for Ghanaians to reconsider going back to the original blueprint upon which the country's first president established it.

A leading member of the CPP, Leonard Kessie, said under the Ghana shares policy of the party, every Ghanaian would be entitled to GH¢20,000 to be able to invest in a business of their choice.