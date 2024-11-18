Previous article: VIDEO: There will be no incarceration for possession of ‘cannabis’ under a CPP government – CPP Vice presidential candidate 'Ras' Wayoe

Featured

Sign peace pact - US Ambassador to political parties

Charles Benoni Okine Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 05:41

With 19 days for Ghana to go to the polls, contesting political parties must commit to a peace pact as soon as possible, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has advised.

“All political parties must sign the peace pact as soon as possible because that is a sure way to signal to the young people on the streets that violence in any form will not be the way to go during the elections,” she stated.

Advertisement

Speaking at the 35th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Ghana in Accra last weekend, Ms Palmer touted Ghana’s democratic credentials, which she admitted were the envy of the rest of the continent and the world at large and stressed the need for that to be jealously guarded during and after the crucial December 7 general election.

The event, which was also used to commemorate America’s Thanksgiving Day, was attended by former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, who was honoured for his role in strengthening the ties between Ghana and the United States of American (USA) during his two-term tenure as President.

The call comes at a time when leaders of some political parties are refusing to sign the peace pact ahead of the general election on December 7.

In view of the heated campaigns by the political parties, particularly the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the biggest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), many civil society organisations (CSOs), religious bodies, among other groupings in the country, have stressed the need for the contesting parties to sign a peace pact as a demonstration of their commitment to ensure peaceful elections in the country.

Ms Palmer referenced the just-ended elections in the USA, which was won by former President Donald Trump over Vice-President Kamala Harris, and stated that immediately after the elections, there had been business as usual in the US with all citizens living in peace.

She said no matter how violent the campaigns were, America emerged victorious and peaceful because the people believed it was where their power as citizens lay.

Against this background, the US Ambassador urged Ghana to emulate that example as it had always been done since the Fourth Republic, to keep the peace, while remaining the beacon of democracy on the continent and beyond.

Ms Palmer said elections were not battlegrounds or a period to make enemies but a platform to project ideas to the electorate for them to make a choice.

She expressed the hope that just as America had done it successfully, Ghana would also emerge victorious after the elections.

Ms Palmer reminded Ghanaians of what President Joe Biden said after the elections: “You can’t love democracy only when you are winning and you can’t love your neighbour only when you agree.”

The US Ambassador also recalled what, according to her, the Peace Council had been preaching, that elections were not a battle between enemies but a contest of ideas between groups with different ideologies.

Ms Palmer pledged the continuous support of America to Ghana, both politically and economically, as they strengthened the bond of friendship between the two countries.

More support

President Kufuor, for his part, called for greater partnership between Ghana and America in a manner that ensured a win-win for all and not one that was tilted against the other.

He recalled the enormous support Ghana enjoyed from the United States through the Millennium Challenge Account that resulted in the funding of some major road projects and the energy sector.

President Kufuor expressed the hope that the bond of friendship between the two countries would extend way into the future in the interest of their citizens.

Tribute

The President of AMCHAM, Kimathi Kuenyehia, used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the founder presidents, directors and patrons of AMCHAM, touting the benefits Ghanaian and American businesses have enjoyed in the last 35 years.

He said plans were afoot to have AMCHAM move from its rented premises into its own edifice, a project which would soon start.