VIDEO: There will be no incarceration for possession of ‘cannabis’ under a CPP government – CPP Vice presidential candidate 'Ras' Wayoe

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 06:48

At the launch of the manifesto for Election 2024 in Accra last week, the vice-presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Wayoe Ghanamannti, also known as George Tetteh Wayoe said there will be no incarceration for the possession of ‘ganja’ or 'cannabis'under a future CPP government.

He said the youth must rise up and bring back the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah into the leadership of the country.

Officially known as George Tetteh Wayoe, he was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and resigned in 2021 with the explanation that the real social democratic discourse he hoped to see for the rapid development of the nation cannot be realised by the style of the NDC.

"I am a man of action. The youth of this country must rise up and follow the man of action. And the action is to go back and bring the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah back, to govern this country through our leader [Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumakumah].

He said as a lawyer by profession, when elected into power, a CPP government will not allow the police to go to a "ghetto" to arrest people in possession of 'ganja'.

Even when arrested, he said as a lawyer, he will ensure that people arrested for possesion of 'ganja' will not be prosecuted.

But in case they are prosecuted and incarcerated for 10 years, he will ensure that such people will not spend their time in jail but will let such people work in state farms.

They will be taken to Aveyime to work in the many state farms that we [CPP government] will create.

CPP's Manifesto dedicated to women — Flag bearer https://t.co/5g69gYW8Nn pic.twitter.com/NaXpLZIdkR — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 18, 2024

Ras Wayoe

With an initial nickname as Ras Wayoe, who used to spot dreadlocks but cut it when he was called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer. George Tetteh Wayoe is a former housemate of the Big Brother Africa live television programme.

He was the first contestant who was evicted when he represented Ghana at the fourth edition of Big Brother Africa, which was titled Big Brother Revolution in 2009 in South Africa. He was then contending with his first degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

George Tetteh Wayoe, known more as Ras Wayoe, completed law school and was called to the Bar in Accra.

The dreadlocks he had on made way for a lawyer's wig.

Apart from law practice, the man was also into music. He recorded songs about global warming, oil production and a patriotic piece for the national football team, Black Stars.

At the launch of the Convention People's Party (CPP) 2024 Manifesto, the presidential candidate of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumakumah said it was dedicated to women.

She said "The Women's Manifesto” was a call to action, “where everyone would live in dignity, participate in prosperity and shape their destiny in a nation free of dependency”.

"This is what the women's manifesto by the CPP is about. The women's manifesto is simple; it is a manifesto of ownership and prosperity," Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said during the presentation of the CPP Economic Vision to Ghanaians last Thursday in Accra.

The party's economic vision is on the theme: "Ghana's Industrial Rebirth- A New Economic Order of Ownership."

Support

"When you really support a woman, you have supported an entire nation," she said.

Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said she was proud to introduce not just a set of policies but a powerful vision for Ghana's future development and progress.

She said the manifesto represented the principles of equality, responsibility and accountability.

She said the manifesto "embodies the strength, the courage and the nurturing spirit of the Ghanaian woman, the very essence of the Ghanaian existence".

The policies of the party, she said, were rooted in four thematic pillars, the first of which was economic ownership.

Youth

Nana Sarpong-Kumakumah said the country was slipping from the youth and that the CPP wanted to give back its ownership to them through it well-thought-out policies and programmes of growth and prosperity.

For far too long, she said, the country had been dependent on foreign imports, including basic goods such as matches, among other things.

She said a factory that produced matches in the country at Kade had been abandoned, like other factories, and left to rot.

"The CPP is coming back to bring industrialisation to the people of Ghana and we are doing it in a way that they can," she said.

Vote

She charged Ghanaians to vote massively for the CPP to come to power to drive the transformation of the country.

Hoe and machete, she said would be a thing of the past for farming and that produce from farmers would also be bought to address the problem of post-harvest losses.

"The women's manifesto of the CPP is here to serve Ghana again because when you save the woman, you have saved the family," she emphasised.

The Chairman of the party, Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbordjor, encouraged Ghanaians to vote for the CPP.

The General Secretary of the party, Kwame Nkrumah Botsio, said it was time for Ghanaians to reconsider going back to the original blueprint upon which the country's first president established it.

A leading member of the CPP, Leonard Kessie, said under the Ghana shares policy of the party, every Ghanaian would be entitled to GH¢20,000 to be able to invest in a business of their choice.

