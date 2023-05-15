Prof. Alabi, Boston NDC congratulate Mahama, MPs

Daily Graphic Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 10:39

The Campaign Chairman of former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the Boston Massachusetts area, have congratulated Mr Mahama on his landslide victory in last Saturday's presidential and parliamentary elections of the party.

The two statements issued minutes after the declaration of the results also congratulated Members of Parliament (MPs) aspirants who won their seats. Prof. Alabi extended his gratitude to the Mahama team for the unwavering dedication and support that led to the victory.

Appreciation

He expressed appreciation to the regional and constituency executives, branch executives, the Woezor crew, dedicated drivers and security details. "Your tireless efforts and commitment to the cause have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone," he said.

The statement also thanked the leadership of the various churches who offered their premises for delegate meetings during the campaign period. He also gave special mention to the teeming supporters and "the good people of Ghana" for their prayers and encouragement. Boston

On their party, said the NDC members from Boston said: "These victories are testaments to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our candidates, as well as the support and enthusiasm of our members across the country.

"Your Excellency, by this resounding victory, your hard work and unreserved commitment to serving the people of Ghana has been recognised, and we are confident that you will continue to be an effective leader in the coming years. As you embark on this new but familiar journey, please know that you have the full support and utmost confidence of NDC-Boston," the statement said.

Applauds

It applauded the MPs who were able to emerge victorious, saying: "Winning a political race is no small feat and you have demonstrated your ability to connect with the voters and earn their trust and support.

"The statement said the vision of the MPs for the future, their innovative ideas, and your unwavering desire to improve the lives of their constituents have inspired each one of them in America,” it said.

It cautioned the party that as the country entered a critical phase of the election season it was incumbent on them to be reminded that the path they had chosen should be out of love for Ghana.

"As we move forward as a political party, let’s take a moment to emphasise the importance of unity and collaboration among all members. Our success as a political party will only be measured by our ability to shelve individual differences and ambitions and stand together; we are strongest when we are united and working together towards a common goal," the statement added.