Surprises in NDC primaries

Daily Graphic Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 10:55

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary held across the country in 212 constituencies last Saturday produced some shocking results as some sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) lost their re-election bids to some new entrants while others fought to retain their candidature.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that four incumbent MPs in the region lost in their respective parliamentary primaries.

They were the MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu; the MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia; the MP for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, and the MP for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa.

Two new entrants, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla and Mahama Daniel Dung were elected as parliamentary candidates for Zebilla and Talensi constituencies as the two incumbent MPs for both constituencies, Cletus Avoka and Benson Tongo Baba did not seek re-election.

From Tamale, Mohammed Fugu reports that shocking defeats and sweet victories characterised the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Northern Region.

The incumbent MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini had his dream to return to Parliament for the fourth-term in 2025 shattered as he was defeated by Atta Issah, an accountant at the NDC headquarters, who obtained 801 votes with the MP securing 333 votes.

Three incumbent MPs won their re-election bid. They were Jacob Iddrisu Wunbenkpang, Savelugu; Dr Hamza Adam, Kumbungu, who defeated Ras Mubarak, who was seeking a comeback, and Joseph Nikpe Bukari, Saboba.

Also, Alhassan Sualehu Dandaawa, a two-term former MP and 2020 Parliamentary candidate was re-elected with 735 votes to beat his contenders.

In the North East Region, former Northern Regional Minister in the erstwhile NDC administration, Abdallah Abubakari, won the parliamentary primary for the Walewale Constituency.

One out of the four sitting NDC MPs who contested the parliamentary primary in the Ashanti Region lost his bid to return to Parliament, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports from Kumasi.

The MP for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako Mensah, was the only MP from the Ashanti Region who lost his re-election bid in the region to Hajia Afrah Nasira, the only woman in the four-man race that was keenly contested by Doctor of Philosophy holders.

Hajia secured 211 votes to beat the second placed Dr Kwabena Duffuor II, the son of former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor (I), and nephew of the incumbent Dr Mensah, who came third with Prof. Edward Brenyah coming fourth with 65 votes.

Dr Duffuor had 203 votes while Dr Adomako Mensah had 85 votes.

The incumbent MPs who retained the candidacy are Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka for Asawase, Abdul Salam Adams, New Edubiase, and Mohammed Baba Braimah, Ejura Sekyeredumase.

Alberto Mario Noretti reports from Ho that the parliamentary primary of the NDC in the Volta Region recorded some stunning upsets with three incumbents losing their seats.

Among the ‘casualties’ was the MP for Kpando, Della Sowah, who lost to the less-tipped development and banking consultant, Sebastian Deh.

Similarly, incumbent Afadzato South MP, Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay polled only 231 votes to lose to former Presidential staffer, Frank Afriyie, who won 632 votes from the delegates.

In another unexpected occurence, the MP for South Tongu and Ranking Member for Youth and Sports, Kobby Woyome, lost to an engineer and land surveyor, Maxwell Lukutor, in the primary.

The Ketu North primary ended in a tie between John Adanu and Edem Agbana.

The Regional Party Secretary, James Gunu, told the Daily Graphic in Ho yesterday that a report on the tie had been sent to the NDC headquarters in Accra for a date to be fixed for the run-off.

George Folley reports from Sekondi-Takoradi, the Western regional capital that the incumbent MP for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, lost his re-election bid to Joana Gyan-Cudjoe.

Della Russel Ocloo, reports from Ashaiman that incumbents MPs for Ashaiman, Kpone-Katamanso and Tema East survived competitions from their opponents to retain their candidature to contest on the ticket of the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Ernest Henry Norgbey polled 1,627 to beat two other contestants in Ashaiman while Joseph Akuerteh Tettey fended off competition from four contenders polling 875 votes whereas Isaac Ashai Odamtten who made history in 2020 by clinching the Tema East seat from the New Patriotic Party secured 925 votes against two other contenders one of whom had 352 votes.

In what appears to be male dominance across the various constituencies, Tema West and Central were the only constituencies to have fielded a female candidate each in the person of Jessica Aklerh Dosoo Pappoe, who failed her bid clinching a paltry 30 votes while Ebi Bright, who had previously contested the Tema Central seat in 2016 and 2020 becomes the only female candidate again winning with 520 votes against two male contenders who polled 409 and 38 votes respectively.

Eleven incumbent MPs in the Central Region were retained to contest their seats on the ticket of the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary elections reports Shirley Asiedu-Addo.

They include three parliamentary candidates, who were retained unopposed including the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui for Awutu Senya West, Daniel Ohene Darkoh for Upper Denkyira East and Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyerr for Agona East.

However, delegates in the Ekumfi constituency toppled incumbent MP, Abeiku Crentsil, giving him 149 votes and giving new entrant Ekow Othniel Kwainoe 329 votes.

Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports from Koforidua that eight incumbent MPs of the NDC in the Eastern region won the parliamentary primary. There was no election at Ayensuano.

They are Okletey Terlabi, Lower Manya Krobo; Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, Upper Manya Krobo, Albert Nyakotey, Yilo Krobo, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Upper Manya Krobo; Albert Nyakotey, Yilo Krobo; Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Asuogyaman, and Betty Krosbi Mensah, Afram Plains North

A lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region, Dr Martin Otu Offei, won the parliamentary primaries for New Juaben South constituency.

Dr Offei obtained 724 votes as against his only contender, Eric Yeboah Wadie, a businessman who polled 695.

All the eight incumbent MPs in the Upper West Region were retained in the primary, Emmanuel Modey reports from Wa.

They are the MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu; Wa Central, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo; Nadowli-Kaleo, Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara; Nandom, Richard Kuuire; Lawra, Bede Ziedeng; Sissala West Mohammed Adams Sukparu; Jirapa, Cletus Seidu Dapilah; Wa East, Godfred Seidu Jawsaw and Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Sabastian Sandaare.

In Lambussie, a former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Titus Kofi Beyuo polled 443 votes to defeat his closest opponent Edward Kaale Ewola Dery who had 224.

Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Sunyani that the incumbent NDC MP for Pru East constituency in the Bono East region, Dr Kwabena Donkor, lost his re-election bid as he was defeated by Emmanuel Boam.

Mr Boam polled 474 votes to beat Dr Donkor, who garnered 371 votes, while the third contender, Bright Fiawomi, had 66 votes.

In Pru West, there were six contenders, but at the close of the polls, Dr Emmanuel K. Ntekuni won the race with 308 of the total votes cast. His close contender, Johnson Bapube had 131votes, Ahmed Tamimu, 90 votes while Nana Yaw Sarfo Kantanka had 89 votes, Karim Kpajaa, 85 votes; and Abubakar Maazu, three votes.

In the Techiman South constituency, Dr Christopher Baasongti Beyere, won the contest with 1,519 votes out of the 2,275 total votes cast. His contenders in the race are Dr Awal Mohammed, who polled 654 votes while Kwasi Yeboah had 86 votes.

In the Techiman North Constituency's parliamentary primaries, the incumbent MP, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, polled 784 votes to beat her sole contender, Kojo Antwi, who had 169 votes.